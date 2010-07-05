G Styled: The Viliv N5 Oozes Coolness

This week at Laptop Magazine I checked out the Viliv N5 at Avram Pitch’s suggestion. He seems to have quite a passionate feeling about this device, so I took a G Style look at it.

I must say that, at first look, I couldn't get a real feeling for it, until I was told what it was. The best way to describe this device I think is pocket size laptop. It is also known as a UMPC or Ultra Mobile Portable Computer, and that’s when I thought: this thing is great!

I've always wished for a computer like this -- and make no mistake this is a full computer. It’s running Window 7 Starter, is ultra small, has a nice rubberized feel on the body, and just oozes coolness. You might wonder why I think this. This is what I thought laptops and computer might eventually evolve into. Right now it seems the market is making phones bigger, but really I want computers to get smaller, like this one.

The Viliv N5 is really small; it was able to fit inside my pocket with ease. The all black look was nothing special in my opinion, but it works. And then the entire device is rubberized -- I love this. Makes it easy to grip and has a nice feel when touched.

I hear from Avram that the performance is okay; not the greatest, but can get simple tasks done. This is fine with me. I think of this as a prototype. Most prototypes aren't too good, but it is the concept that is exciting! If this concept takes off, man I can't wait to get one. I already have visions on what I could use this for.

Viliv N5 G Style Rating: Future Fashion Star

