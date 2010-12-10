G Styled: The Google Chrome OS Notebook Is A Designer's Paradise

This week I took a look at the Cr-48 -- the first Google Chrome OS notebook -- while at the LAPTOP office. They reviewed it last week, and Google is a hot topic lately, so I had to have a look at this device to determine how much style appeal it had.

First off, this laptop is all black and worthy of Jay-Z's phrase "All black everything!" It reminds me of the older all black MacBooks (I really wish they would bring those back). And the entire laptop has a rubberized coating -- score! When you open it up, the old MacBook feel continues, as it has the very similar chiclet keyboard which I like very much. It is a shame this laptop won't be sold on the market because I dig it.

Some of the folks at LAPTOP aren't impressed with the blank nature of this notebook, as there is nothing really on the outside. No logos, no accents... this basically looks like a blank canvas that hasn't been designed yet. I think of the Cr-48 as a brand new apartment you just moved into. It looked great, which made you want to live there, but now it's up to you to decorate and furnish it how you like. There are plenty of companies that deal in decals, stickers, and the like. I say go nuts, express yourself!

Google Cr-48 G Style Rating: Designer's Paradise

