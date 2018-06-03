How to Fix the “driver being installed is not validated for this computer” Error on Windows 10

Intel’s GPU drivers, for some reason, refuse to install on some PCs running Windows 10 (and perhaps earlier version too). The error message -- “The driver being installed is not validated for this computer” -- is a common one, and it seems to affect thousands running older Intel hardware. I ran into it myself trying to hack together a PC out of spare parts using an older Intel 520.

Luckily, there’s an easy fix that will allow you to update the pre-installed drivers without the error.