Fix a Skipping Disk with Vodka

Who hasn’t owned a disc that, without warning, suddenly started skipping? Instead of drinking your sorrows away, use your bottle of alcohol to rescue that movie or music album.

How it works:

Soak the DVD or CD in vodka or mouthwash and wipe it clean.

The alcohol acts as a solvent, breaking up grime and dissolving fingerprints on the surface of the disc.

Don’t wipe in circles—this can cause additional scratching. Instead, wipe straight across.

What Happened:

We took a bottle of vodka and soaked a washcloth with the liquid. We wiped the disc clean and left it to dry. Unfortunately, the disc still skipped after we executed the home remedy, but the CD may have just been damaged beyond repair.