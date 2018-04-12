Editors' Choice 2018 ThinkPad X1 Now On Sale

The 2018 ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th generation) keeps its title of ultimate business ultrabook thanks to its gorgeous design, long battery life, and epic performance.

Although it just hit the market two months ago, you can already save a few bucks on this premium laptop. Just use coupon "EXTRA8" to drop its price from $1,519 to $1,397.48. It's still a considerable amount of money to pay, but the Editors' Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon is worth every dollar.

Buy on Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has the same slim and sexy carbon-fiber chassis as its predecessor, but now has black ThinkPad logos on its deck and a small red-and-gray X1 logo on the lower left corner of its lid. Otherwise, the 2.4-pound laptop remains untouched, which is a good thing.

Hardware-wise, it features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The new CPU helps the laptop achieve a 13,173 score on Geekbench 4, which easily beats the 9,460 category average. In real world use, it was able to slice through spreadsheets, 4K video, and pretty much everything we threw its way.

In terms of connectivity, it has two USB Type-A ports, a full-size HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot. It also boasts an epic 11-hour battery life.

Although the X1 debuted with only three configurations, Lenovo now gives you a little more flexibility in creating your laptop. The "EXTRA8" coupon works on all configurations.