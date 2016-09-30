2014 Called, And It Wants This Android 2-in-1 Back

E Fun is trying to party like it's 2014.

The company announced the Nextbook Ares 11, a $179 detachable Android 2-in-1. That kind of device is something of a rarity, though it wouldn't be the only one on the market. Where the Ares 11 stops being special is with its specs, which sound like they were pulled off a press release that came out about the same time as the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

For instance, the Nextbook Ares 11 includes an Intel Atom z3735F CPU from 2014, 1GB of RAM, an 11-inch, 1366 x 768 display and 64GB of storage. The 2-in-1 comes with Android 5.0 Lollipop, which you may have downloaded while all of your friends were participating in the Ice Bucket Challenge.

But hey, it's cheap. If you're buying it for a kid, they probably won't even know that it has internals from the same year Pharrell wore his Mountie hat to the Grammys.

