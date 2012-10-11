Detailed LG Nexus 4 Photos Leak Online

The rumored LG Nexus 4 smartphone just showed off its bedazzled backside in some of the most remarkably clear leaked photos we've ever laid our eyes on. These candid shots show the same design as the LG Nexus phone captured in another leak just a few days back, but display virtually angle of the handset in stunning detail.

That's because unlike the previous leaks, these ones come the professionals at Belarus' Onliner website, who even went so far as to hold the LG Nexus next to an iPhone. (And, um, a stuffed parrot.)

The website confirms the rumored specifications we've been hearing for the LG Nexus, which also goes by the name LG E960: it's basically a reworked LG Optimus G, with a 4.7-inch 1280 x 768 display, a quad-core Snapdragon S4 processor and 2GB of RAM. There are a few differences between the Optimus G and the Nexus handset, however. The LG Nexus sports an 8-megapixel camera rather than a 13MP shooter, and it comes with just 8GB of internal storage.

LG and Google are expected to officially announce the LG Nexus later this month.

Via SlashGear