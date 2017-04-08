How to Create a Video Desktop Wallpaper With VLC

If you like a lot of movement on your screen, you can set a desktop wallpaper using video instead of a static image. To create one, we’re going to use a tool that resides within VLC Player. All told, the finished product looks pretty amazing, but it’s terrible for laptop battery life, and probably not something you’ll want to use all that often. But, when sitting on display, it’s pretty cool to look at.

1. Open VLC.

2. Load a video. Anything will do.

3. Click the Video tab.

4. Select Set as Wallpaper.