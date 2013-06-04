Computex 2013 Day 2: Top 5 Stories

Our second day at Computex 2013 in Tapei was action packed. Dell made serious waves with a bold new Windows 8 hybrid sprorting a flip-around lid and flat keyboard. Meanwhile, ASUS showcased an affordable new tablet that puts the Nexus 7 on notice. Gigabyte got in on the action, too, with a go-anywhere gaming notebook. Here's all the highlights from our Day 2 coverage.

Dell XPS 11 Hybrid Turns Heads

We’ve seen hybrid laptops with screens that fold back 360 degrees before, but we’ve never seen one like the 11.6-inch Dell XPS 11, which includes an active stylus and a completely flat keyboard that offers adjustable haptic feedback. We had a chance to go hands-on with an early prototype of the XPS 11 here at Computex Taipei and came away impressed with its luxurious carbon-fiber design, sharp touch screen and unique keyboard.

More: Dell XPS 11 Hands-On Video

ASUS G750 Gets its Game on with Haswell

ASUS unveiled its first Haswell-powered gaming notebook at Computex 2013, the G750. Packing Intel’s 4th generation Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M graphics, the ASUS G750 should be able to plow through the most demanding PC titles. The notebook runs Windows 8 and will support up to two SSDs in a RAID 0 config.

More: ASUS Reveals G750 Gaming Notebook

ASUS Memo Pad HD 7 Rivals Nexus 7

ASUS’s new Memo Pad HD 7 costs just $149 and doesn’t skimp on specs. It features a colorful 1280 x 800 screen, a quad-core MediaTek processor , microSD expansion and both front and rear-facing cameras. Even better, itcomes in a series of fashionable colors, including white, black, hot pink and lime green.

More: ASUS Memo Pad HD 7 Hands-On

Gigabyte Debuts P35K Ultrablade Gaming Laptop

Gigabyte's new gaming rig has serious power but is portable enough to take anywhere. Part of the company's new Ultrablade series, the P35K weighs just 4.8 pounds yet packs a new Intel Haswell CPU, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 765Mgraphics and a 15.6-inch full HD 1080p IPS display.This system comes with a swappable ODD, meaning you can switch out the optical drive for more storage space.

More: Gigabyte Reveals First Gaming System with Haswell

Acer Liquid S1 Phone Uses Floating Apps

Acer pulled the veil off a new 6-inch phablet at Computex. The Acer Liquid S1 is a jet-black, phone-tablet with a 5.7-inch screen and a rich 1280 x 720-pixel resolution. Specs and hardware-wise, the Liquid is a mid-range affair: it's powered by a quad-core CPU and uses capacitive touch buttons on its front face. What makes this Android 4.2 phone special are floating calculator, notepad, map, and camera apps that make multitasking less complicated.

More: Acer Liquid S1 Video Hands-On: Floating Apps Everywhere