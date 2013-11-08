Boost Mobile Offering iPhone 5s, $100 Discount for Switching

Apple's iPhone 5s and 5c have been available for major carriers for almost two months now, but the devices have just now gone prepaid on Boost Mobile. Starting Nov. 8th, Boost customers can pick up the latest iPhone models starting at $549 for the 5s and $449 for the 5c.

In an effort to entice customers this holiday season, Boost is offering a discount for any shopper that switches over from another carrier through Nov. 24. Users will receive $100 off any device when switching at a participating Boost Mobile retailer.

The Boost Mobile iPhone 5s sells at $549 for the 16GB model, $649 for the 32GB version, and $749 for the 64GB model. The less expensive 5c starts at $449 for the 16GB model and goes for $549 for the 32 GB model. Boost customers looking for the cheapest current iPhone can grab the 8GB iPhone 4s for $299.

As with other Boost devices, the Boost Mobile iPhone 5s and 5c can be purchased with the carrier's Monthly Unlimited plan for $55 per month, which includes unlimited talk, text, and data. The plan includes shrinking payments, so callers can bring their bill to as low as $40 for making consecutive payments on time. Boost Mobile iPhones use Sprint's 4G LTE network, which is currently available in 230 U.S. markets.