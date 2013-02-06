BlackBerry Says Canadian Z10 Launch Best in Company's History

If you believe its vague statement, BlackBerry's comeback may be right on track. The company announced that yesterday's Canada launch was the company's best ever initial launch day for any new BlackBerry product. Although the company didn't release any exact numbers, strong initial sales may indicate that BlackBerry may one day achieve status as the third best mobile operating system, behind Android and iOS, as foretold by BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins.

"In Canada, yesterday was the best day ever for the first day of a launch of a new BlackBerry smartphone," said Heins. "In fact, it was more than 50% better than any other launch day in our history in Canada."

These launch statistics only include sales for the BlackBerry Z10, which does not feature a physical keyboard. The BlackBerry Q10, which does include BlackBerry's much-loved keyboard, is slotted for a May or June release. With BlackBerry already announcing record sales, there may be more good news ahead when the Q10 finally hits shelves.