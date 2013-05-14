BlackBerry Q10 Coming to U.S. This Summer

It's been roughly five months since BlackBerry debuted the QWERTY keyboard-equipped Q10 during a New York press event, yet word from carriers has been slim to none about release dates or pricing. But that changed a bit today, when BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins announced that U.S. consumers will begin getting the Q10 later this summer.

Each of the Big Four carriers confirmed the announcement by putting up their own coming soon pages for the handset on their individual sites. The Q10 will be the second BB10 device available for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon following the Z10 and the first available for Sprint. The late summer availability isn't exactly the April time frame Heins promised back in January when the phone was debuted, not does it match up with rumors that the handset would land on T-Mobile in May.

The Q10 will launch with the latest version of BlackBerry's BB10 OS, BB10.1, which includes a new HDR camera shooting mode, improved pointer functionality, new notification settings and custom ringtones. During our review of the Q10, we were more than happy with its physical keyboard, but disappointed by its relatively short battery life. We were similarly bothered by the display's small size. At 3.1-inches, its easily one of the smallest smartphone screens around.

Expect more news, including exact release dates and pricing, later this summer.