BlackBerry Creative Director Alicia Keys Caught Using An iPhone Via Twitter

It wasn’t too long ago that songstress Alicia Keys announced she would become BlackBerry’s global creative director, but the 32-year-old singer may have her eyes set on another fruit. While the Grammy winning R&B artist vowed on stage to help “inspire the future” of BlackBerry, she’s not-so-secretly slipping in some time on her iPhone.

“Started from the bottom now were here!” (sic) she posted to Twitter on Monday—from her iPhone.

Interestingly enough, Keys has deleted the tweet since and posted the following:

"What the h*ll?!!!! Looks like I've been hacked...I like @Drake but that wasn't my tweet."

Keys is a longtime Apple user, making her newfound position at BlackBerry quite a switch. In the past she’s released her photography app Alicia Keys Photo Booth exclusively to iOS and has also amassed a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram, which is not yet available for the BlackBerry OS.

In a question and answer session following BlackBerry 10’s launch event last month, Keys refused to reveal which platform she was switching from. However, it’s become clear that Apple’s smartphone does account for some portion of her digital life, whether it be professional or personal.

The “No One” singer is just one of many iconic celebrities that have essentially become the poster child for certain tech companies in recent years. The Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am became Intel’s Director of Creative Innovation in 2011, and Lady Gaga took on a similar role for a specialty line of Polaroid products back in 2010.

Additionally, Alicia Keys isn’t the first star to accidentally tweet from an Apple product while campaigning for another platform. Just before the holiday season this past November, iconic television figure Oprah Winfrey posted the following to Twitter:

“Gotta say love that SURFACE! Have bought 12 already for Christmas gifts. #FavoriteThings,” she tweeted from her iPad.

Only time will tell how Keys fares as BlackBerry’s creative director, but hopefully we’ll start seeing some tweets from the flagship Z10 rather than Apple’s competing device.