The Best Acer Laptops of CES 2017

Acer had an impressive CES 2017, launching several innovative laptops while refreshing others with new, 7th Generation Core series CPUs and Nvidia Pascal GPUs. We were particularly impressed with the Predator 21 X, a $9,000 gaming behemoth with a curved display, but many other models stood out. Read on to find out more about the best new Acer laptops at this year's show.

Acer Predator 21X

When this 21-inch curved-display bearing notebook landed at CES 2017, we couldn't stop ourselves from checking out its eye-tracking bar, its mechanical keyboard and its hybrid touchpad and number pad. Oh, and it packs two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs, which will help make its 15-pound body worth the strain you'll feel in your bags and budget. Launching in February, with a starting price of $8,999. MORE: Acer's $9,000 Curved Gaming Laptop is Totally Insane

Acer Predator 17X

Acer also updated the Predator 17X, giving it a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU and 64GB of RAM. This more affordable Predator's 17.3-inch panel will be available in either 1080p or 4K. On sale in January 2017, with a starting price of $2,599.

Acer 11 N7 Chromebook

Acer's latest Chromebook might as well be a Kix collaboration, as it's kid-durable enough to make it teacher-approved. That's right, this 11.6-inch notebook can survive even the most terrifying third graders, as it can withstand up to 132 pounds (60 kilograms) of downward force, falls from up to 4 feet and even spills of up to 11 ounces of liquid onto its keyboard. Oh, and that same keyboard is packed with pry-proof keys that even mischevious little hands can't dissemble. On the downside, the 11 N7's specs — Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 1366 x 768-pixel display, 2 USB 3.0 ports, no Type C — scream "made just for younger users." Available January 2017 with a starting price of $229.99.

Aspire V Nitro 15 Black Edition

One of Acer's refreshed gaming notebooks is starting the new year off right with seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake (up to Core i7-7700HQ) processors, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050 TI GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. If you need all the pixels you can get, Acer's offering an optional 4K display customization featuring Acer Color Intelligence which adjusts color and saturation in real time. This new Nitro also comes with a fingerprint sensor in the corner of the touchpad for Windows Hello. Available February 2017 with a starting price of $1,199.

Acer Aspire V Nitro 17 Black Edition

If you want a big-screen gaming notebook, but don't have the cash stashed away for a Predator 17X, Acer didn't forget about you. In addition to the Kaby Lake (up to Core i7-7700HQ) CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050 TI GPU and up to 16GB of RAM available for the Nitro V 15 Black, the Nitro 17 Black packs Tobii eye-tracking for both productivity and gaming. Available February 2017 with a starting price of $1,399.

Acer Aspire VX 15

Sometimes, in order to get a lot for less, you need to make some sacrifices. Take the Aspire VX 15, which packs speedy 7th-gen Kaby Lake CPUs and a Pascal GPU for well-under $1,000. In order for Acer to offer this package, it presents the VX in a plastic chassis, rather than the aluminum designs of Acer's Nitro notebooks. Still, it felt sturdy-enough in our hands and the screen is visible under the glare of direct sunlight. Available January 2017 with a starting price of $799.