Bem Wireless Debuts $249 Bluetooth Boom Box, Commences to Jam

It's "High Fidelity" for a new generation. Bem Wireless, maker of wireless audio solutions, has debuted its new Boom Box. The $249 external speaker will deliver 2.1 stereo sound and is Bluetooth compatible so you can pair it with just about any smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Bem's latest product puts a new-school spin on an old-school product. Instead of that iconic boxy shape, the boom box has shapely curves and a soft touch finish accented by metal casing on the front and back. Its 12 x 9.5 x 5-inch dimensions make it portable enough to travel to wherever you want to get the party started. However, the speaker can also be used for business thanks to its conference call capabilities.

In addition to Bluetooth pairing, the Boom Box offers aux-in and aux-out connections to ensure that it can connect to just about any device. The top of the handle holds buttons for play/pause and volume. The company claims that the portable speaker should get approximately 10 hours of battery life on a charge and has a range of 25 feet.

The product is now available worldwide in black or white for those who are itching to share their love of dubstep and Carly Rae Jepsen with the world.