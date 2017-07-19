Back-to-School Deal Alert: Surface Pro 4 from $605

Despite being replaced by the newer Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 4 is still an excellent 2-in-1 that's perfectly suited for college-bound students.

Amazon and the Microsoft Store are currently slashing the price of this convertible, but whereas Microsoft is selling the entry-level model for $649, Amazon offers an even lower price of just $605. Across the board, Amazon's prices are significantly cheaper and hands-down the best Surface Pro 4 deals we've ever seen.

All of the configurations currently on sale include a 12-inch, 2736 x 1824 resolution touchscreen LCD, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, USB connectivity, and an SD card slot.

Below, we've listed some of the best Surface Pro 4 deals of the moment:

All of the models above include the Surface Pen, but not Microsoft's Type Cover, which you can get for an extra $104.99 on Amazon. That's $25 cheaper than Microsoft's price.