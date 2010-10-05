AT&T Launches 3 Motorola Android Phones: The Bravo, Flipout, and Flipside

AT&T was late to the Android party, but now it's making up for lost time. Today, the carrier announced three phones by Motorola, all of which will run Android 2.1 with the latest version of Motoblur, Motorola's social networking-friendly skin that it layers on top of Android. None of these handsets seem like they have the right stuff to challenge the Samsung Vibrant on AT&T, but they all bring something to the table.

The highest-end of these phones, the Bravo, is an all-touch phone with a 3.7-inch (854 x 480) screen, 800-MHz OMAP 3610 processor, 3-MP camera, and 2GB microSD card.

The Flipside, meanwhile, isn't just a touchscreen phone with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard; it also has a trackpad allowing users to use it one-handed. (However, these trackpads haven't impressed in the past.) Like the Bravo, the Flipside has a 3-MP camera and 2GB microSD card slot, but it has a smaller 3.1-inch (480 x 320) display and a slower 720-MHz OMAP 3410 processor.

Finally, there's Flipout, which we've seen before. It has a 2.7-inch (320 x 240) display that swivels out, at an angle, to reveal a QWERTY keyboard. Otherwise, it has the same specs as the larger Flipside.

The Flipout is hitting stores first, arriving on October 17. It will cost $80 with a two-year contract. AT&T says the Bravo and Flipside will arrive before the holidays and that they will cost $130 and $100, respectively. Check out photos of all three handsets below.