Asus Adds ScreenPad to its 14-inch ZenBook Pro

BERLIN — Asus's 14-inch Zenbook Pro model is getting a more capable touchpad.

At the IFA trade show in Berlin today (Aug. 30), the company took the wraps off a new Zenbook Pro 14 that comes equipped with the laptop maker's new ScreenPad feature. That's the touchpad Asus introduced earlier this year that also doubles as a 5.5-inch FHD display, with toolbars and icons appearing to give you easy access to relevant tasks.

ScreenPad has its own dedicated apps, which include a calculator, music player, NumKey launcher and an app for syncing with smartphones. The ScreenPad also works with apps including Microsoft Office, Excel and PowerPoint to offer adaptive controls.

In theory, it's similar to what Apple offers on its MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, though in the case of Asus's ScreenPad, the contextually relevant controls are closer at hand.

There's more than just a more powerful touchpad to this new 14-inch notebook aimed at mobile and creative professionals. Asus says it will run on the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor — the i7-8565U, specifically — augmented by up to 16GB of DDR4 memory. The ZenBook Pro 14 also includes up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD setup, while users who opt for HDD-equipped models will enjoy Intel Optane support for better responsiveness.

As for graphics, the ZenBook Pro 14 features a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU. Asus promises up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

That 14-inch FHD display is surrounded by a 5.2mm bezel, giving the new ZenBook Pro a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent. The all-aluminum case will be available in what Asus calls Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold colors.

The new laptop adopts Asus' ErgoLift hinge, which tilts the keyboard to a more comfortable typing position. The ZenBook Pro 14 will support Amazon Alexa in addition to Windows Cortana, giving you a choice of digital assistants.

Asus hadn't revealed pricing or availability for this addition to its ZenBook Pro lineup, but we'll update the article once that info is available.

