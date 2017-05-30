Asus ROG Strix G702ZC Is the First Ryzen Laptop

AMD’s Ryzen CPU is finally on laptops. At Computex in Taipei, the company unveiled the ROG Strix G702ZC, running an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU in tandem with an AMD Radeon RX580 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. If AMD has its way, this will be the first laptop of many that will challenge Intel-powered systems for gaming dominance.

The laptop has a 17.3-inch, FHD display with FreeSync 2.0 to prevent tearing. Besides the AMD CPU and GPU, it can be configured with up to 32GB of DD4 RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage and a 1TB, 5,400-rpm HDD.

The design isn’t vastly new, with the Strix “eye logo” surrounded by two stripes on the back, with a red backlit keyboard. Ports include an Ethernet jack, USB 3.0, a headphone jack and HDMI.

We’re excited to test the G702ZC when it shows up to our labs. Asus didn't announce pricing or release dates at either AMD's press conference or its own.

