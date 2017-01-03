Asus Announces Ultra-Thin 14-inch Business Notebook

Asus is attempting to claim a business notebook record with its new Pro B9440, which it says it the lightest 14-inch business notebook. At just 2.3 pounds, the company is aiming the new laptop to travelling professionals who need MIL-STD810G testing and the latest Intel CPUs in a small package. It was announced at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, and will launch in May 2017 starting at $999.

Key Specs

The Pro B9440 will offer either Intel Core i5 and Core i7 U-series Kaby Lake CPUs, up to 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 14-inch, FHD display. Asus is promising up to 10 hours of battery life.

Price and Availability

The Asus Pro B9440 is scheduled to release in May 2017 starting at $999.

Why You Should Care

Asus is promising security and durability alongside portability. The magnesium chassis is MIL-STD 810G durability tested, so it should be able to stand up to drops and shocks. There will be optional vPro support and a fingerprint sensor.

You’ll also get a keyboard with 1.5 millimeters of key travel and a both USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

