This Is The Best MacBook Pro Sale We've Ever Seen

Heads up, Mac fans. Best Buy is slashing the price of multiple current-gen 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros with prices starting as low as $899.99.

It's the best MacBook Pro sale we've ever seen. Let me repeat that — it's the best MacBook Pro sale we've ever seen and easily trumps all Black Friday sales we saw last year. Here's a small rundown of the what's on sale:

Standout deals in that list include the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ 128GB for $899.99 ($400 off) and the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ 256GB for $999.99 ($500 off). Each is at an all-time price low and the 256GB model would be our personal pick since it offers a more reasonable 256GB of storage.

If you're a college student with a valid edu e-mail address, you can save an extra $100 on deals marked "Student Deal." (Sign up for Best Buy's newsletter, and you'll get an instant digital coupon you can use on your purchase).

Keep in mind that new MacBook Pros are expected sometime this year, but if you can't wait or don't want to splurge too much — this is likely the best sale we'll see for quite some time.