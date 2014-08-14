This Is the iPhone 6 Feature Shoppers Want Most

The iPhone 6 could be hitting shelves in as soon as a month, and all Apple diehards have their own personal wishlist for the device. Some want a bigger screen, while others desire a sharper camera, but above all else, it seems fans are absolutely clamoring for the near-indestructible sapphire display that the iPhone 6 is rumored to sport.

According to uSell.com's survey of 1,000 U.S. smartphone owners, 45.5 percent of users want a sapphire screen that can take a beating. An infrared camera was the next most-wanted feature, at 19.2 percent, followed by new health and fitness features, at 10.7 percent. Rounding out the top five features were 3D image functionality (9.5 percent) and smart-home compatibility (7.7 percent).

The survey also gauged what existing iPhone features fans wanted to see improve, with battery life leading the pack, at 37 percent. A surprisingly low 19 percent of those surveyed wanted a bigger screen, and an improved camera and better reception each garnered 11 percent of the pool.

Fortunately for iPhone fans, a good portion of these requested features are likely to land on the iPhone 6. The device is expected to arrive in 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variations, and both models should sport super-strong sapphire screens. We already know that HealthKit and HomeKit are coming to iOS 8 to give users more fitness and home automation options, and several patents have pointed to a better iPhone camera on the way.

We still don't have official confirmation that iPhone fans' prayers will be answered with these new features, but we'll know soon. The much-anticipated smartphone is expected to launch Sept. 9.