iPhone 5s Crowned Top Selling Phone on U.S. Carriers

Android may claim more of the U.S. smartphone market share, but Apple’s iPhones have been dominating in individual phone sales during Q4 2013. New data shows that the iPhone 5s has been the top seller across four major U.S. carriers from September through November.

The analysis comes from Canaccord Genuity’s T. Michael Walkley, who says that the iPhone 5s has been the most popular smartphone at AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile in the past three months, AllThingsD reports.

MORE: Top iPhone 5s Accessory Gifts

In August, the month preceding Apple’s iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c announcement, the iPhone 5 claimed the top spot at AT&T. Samsung’s Galaxy S4 was the most-purchased smartphone across Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile during that month, however. Both the iPhone 5c and Samsung Galaxy S4 are runner ups to the 5s across carriers, with the two phones fluctuating between second and third place.

Walkley’s assessment comes on the heels of a report from Counterpoint that crowned the iPhone 5s as the most popular smartphone worldwide. The iPhone 5 placed in second with the Samsung Galaxy S4 trailing in third. This is due in part to Apple’s larger presence in China, where its market share grew from just three percent in September to 12 percent in October.

As 2013 draws to a close, Walkley sees Apple’s success pushing into 2014 as well. The analyst has raised his estimates from 52 million iPhone shipments to 54 million for Q1 2014.

via AllThingsD