Apple Sells 9 Million iPhone 5s and 5c Devices Opening Weekend

Apple hattered its previous opening weekend sales records with the launch of its newest smartphones. The company sold 9 million iPhone 5s andiPhone 5c devices during the handsets’ first full weekend on store shelves, marking a noteworthy increase from the 5 million iPhone 5 devices Apple sold during the same time last year.

By comparison, it took Samsung one month to sell 10 million units of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone following its launch earlier this year. These opening weekend sales were enough for Apple to sell out of its initial inventory, CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

“The demand for the new iPhone has been incredible, and while we’ve sold out of our initial supply of iPhone 5s, stores continue to receive new shipments regularly," Cook said. "We appreciate everyone’s patience and are working hard to build enough new iPhones for everyone.”

The gold-colored iPhone 5s appears to be in particularly high demand, as most carrier and retail locations were sold out on launch day. None of the 10 AT&T, Verizon, Sprint or Best Buy brick-and-mortar shops we called in New York City had the gold version in stock or knew when it would become available.

Apple also reports that more than 200 million iOS devices are now running iOS 7, which became available two days ahead of the new iPhone launches on Sept. 18. The new operating system update brings a redesigned user interface with flatter, more colorful app icons, a new Control Center quick settings menu and redesigned camera and photo apps among other tweaks.

The iPhone 5s, Apple’s true successor to the iPhone 5, starts at $199.99 for the 16GB model and features a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in its home button, a new 64-bit A7 processor, and an improved camera among other changes. The iPhone 5c, comparatively, starts at $99.99 for 16GB of storage and comes equipped with the same internals as the iPhone 5. The main difference is that its rear shell is made of plastic rather than aluminum and it comes in a variety of colors including pink, yellow and blue among others.