Apple Event Invite Teases Colorful New iPhone 5S and 5C

After months of rumor and speculation, Apple has officially sent out invitations for its Sept. 10 press event. The iPhone maker is expected to unveil its next generation iPhone 5S and cheaper plastic iPhone 5C during next week’s media gathering.

Although the company doesn’t specify the reason for the San Francisco event, Apple teases that the news “should brighten everyone’s day.” The invitation’s background is littered with dots of various colors, which could potentially be a hidden reference to Apple’s rumored iPhone 5C.

Speculation and leaks that have accumulated over the past several months suggest that the purported low-cost iPhone will launch in various colors just like Apple’s iPod line. At the same time, Apple’s true successor to the iPhone 5, believed to be called the iPhone 5S, is rumored to become available in four different color options. While the iPhone 5C, which is allegedly dubbed ‘C’ for ‘Color,’ is expected to launch in bright colors such as blue and green among others, leaks have indicated that the iPhone 5S will be available in new Graphite and Champagne Gold colors.

In addition to fresh color options, the iPhone 5S is rumored to feature a new 12-megapixel camera, a biometric fingerprint scanner and an upgraded Apple A7 processor. The iPhone 5C, on the other hand, is expected to come with a plastic colored shell and nearly the same internals as the current generation iPhone 5. Some rumors have suggested that the iPhone 5C won’t come with Siri, but we'll have to wait and see until the event.

According to reports, the new iPhones may hit store shelves as early as Sept. 20. We'll bring you all the details and our hands-on impressions of the new iPhones live on Sept. 10.