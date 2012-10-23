Apple Announces New Super-Thin iMacs: 5mm Thick Edge, Intel Core Processors

During its big "Little" event today, Apple announced the latest version of its iMac, and the thinnest iMac the company has ever made. The iMac's edge is a mere 5mm thin; that's 80 percent thinner than the previous iMac. Apple's Phil Shiller said the company managed to pull this off through a process known as friction stir welding.

There are two sizes of iMac available, a 27-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel display and a smaller 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 display. Shiller said the iMacs are built using IPS displays that offer viewing angles of 178 degrees and more than 300 nits of brightness.

Inside, you have the option of an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, as well as up to 3TB of storage and Nvidia Keplar graphics.

You get a 21.5-inch with a 2.7-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M processor and 1TB of storage for $1,299. Upgrade to the larger 27-inch iMac and you can get a 2.9-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce 660M graphics chip and 1TB of storage space for $1,799.

Both the 21.5- and 27-inch iMacs are available with Apple's wireless keyboard and wireless Magic Mac, and will go on sale this December.