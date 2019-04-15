Boost Your Laptop With Amazon's Huge Storage Sale

Everyone can benefit from having extra wiggle room for your important digital files. That's why we're excited about today's stellar storage sale for all PC users.
For one day only, the e-tailer has select SSDs, portable USB drives, SDs and microSD cards on sale with prices starting at $8. Some items are discounted by as much as 85 percent. The sale includes portable storage from G-Technology, SanDisk and Western Digital.
For laptop users, nothing can match the peace of mind you get knowing that you have an ample amount of storage space on hand. Alternatively, if you need to transfer files between computers, smartphones or tablets, Amazon has multiple external HDDs on sale.
Noteworthy deals include:
- SanDisk Ultra Flair 16GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $7 ($8 off)
- SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $8.99 ($31 off)
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra SD Card for $9.25 ($51 off)
- SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $10.59 ($4 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSD Card for $22 ($47 off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD for $142.99 ($207 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 2TB 3D SSD for $239.99 ($40 off)
Amazon's storage sale ends tomorrow.
