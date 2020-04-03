Laptops with best battery life in 2020 - longest lasting laptop batteries

Only the laptops with best battery life can crush the most premium machines no matter how stacked their specs are, because laptops are useless if they can't hold a charge.

Fortunately, there are plenty of notebooks that go the distance. Using our Laptop Mag Battery Test 2.0, which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, we've identified the laptops with best battery life on the market.

We're talking more than 10 hours of endurance, which should more than suffice for that cross-country flight, a long day of meetings or multiple, back-to-back classes. These laptops can be anything, from premium consumer laptops to business laptops to even gaming laptops, yes, gaming laptops, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which achieved more battery life than the 16-inch MacBook Pro thanks to its AMD Ryzen CPU.

Note that, in February 2018, we switched from Laptop Battery Test 1.0, which surfed the web at a lower, 100 nits of brightness, so scores have gone down to reflect the more aggressive (and realistic) test.

What are the laptops with best battery life?

It’s all a numbers game, so deciding which are the laptops with best battery life is objective. Right now, the laptop with best battery life you can buy is the Asus ExpertBook B9450, which comes in at a ridiculous 16 hours and 42 minutes. This is one of the best business laptops that you can buy. Along with its epic endurance, this ultraportable enterprise machine has a slim yet durable chassis, a solid 1080p display and plenty of security features, including a fingerprint sensor and IR camera.

If you’re looking for a portable 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Spectre x360 is perfect for you. It lasted 13 hours and 20 minutes. Updated with Intel's 10th Gen processors and a modernized chassis, the Spectre x360 takes everything we loved about its predecessor and ramps it up. It starts with the laptop's design, which is more stunning than ever thanks to thinner display bezels and smaller footprint. Other highlights include a bright, vivid display, a comfortable keyboard, fast performance and an included stylus.

However, if you’re looking for a MacBook that matches up with the laptops with best battery life, then you’ll have to spring for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which lasted exactly 11 hours on our test. The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a beast, packing a totally new keyboard, a bigger display with thinner bezels, and gobs of power with up to an 8-core Core i9 CPU, 8GB of VRAM and 8TB of storage. On top of that, the audio from the 16-inch MacBook Pro is even more impressive than the visuals.

The laptops with best battery life you can buy today

Asus ExpertBook B9450: 16:42 Dell Latitude 7400: 13:23 HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, Late 2019): 13:20 Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1: 13:08 Dell XPS 13 9380 (2019): 12:22 Lenovo Yoga C630: 12:14 HP Spectre x360 (13-inch): 12:07 Dell XPS 15: 11:53 Lenovo Yoga C940: 11:46 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: 11:32 Google Pixelbook Go: 11:29 HP Envy 13: 11:11 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019): 11:00 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: 10:57 Samsung Chromebook 4: 10:36

The Asus ExpertBook B9450 is the champion of laptops with best battery life. I can't imagine any laptop coming close to it anytime soon. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1. Asus ExpertBook B9450

16:42

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-10510U CPU | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Record-setting battery life

Incredibly lightweight yet durable

Attractive midnight-blue design

Decent 1080p display

Mixed performance

The Asus ExpertBook B9450 wowed us with its battery life score. If you need a laptop with the best battery life of all time, the ExpertBook will keep you comfortable for an insane 16 hours and 42 minutes. You can literally get through two workdays without having to charge this beast.

On top of that, you get an incredibly lightweight yet durable design covered in an attractive midnight-blue shade. You'll also get some useful security features like an IR camera and fingerprint sensor. Its 14-inch, 1080p display is fairly bright and colorful as well, but its biggest asset is an anti-glare coating. Asus also equipped the ExpertBook B9450 with a speedy SSD -- Its 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD duplicated 4.97GB in 6 seconds at a rate of 771.1 megabytes per second.

See our full Asus ExpertBook B9450 review.

The Dell Latitude 7400 is near the top of the laptops with best battery life, but it also boasts fast performance and a ton of cool security features. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. Dell Latitude 7400

13:23

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1280 privacy display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8665U CPU | Weight: 3.6 pounds

Epic battery life

Fast performance

Standard three-year warranty

Poor viewing angles (with SafeScreen off)

Thin speakers

The Dell Latitude 7400 straight up destroyed the battery test with a wild 13 hours and 23 minutes. On top of its awesome battery life, the Latitude 7400 offers speedy performance thanks to its Core i7-8665U processor. With a score of 15,865 on the Geekbench 4.1 overall performance test, the Latitude 7400 outpunched the HP EliteBook 840 G5 (14,178, Core i7-8650U) and the category average (15,724)

It also comes with a three-year warranty as the standard option. Protecting the sensitive data stored inside the Latitude 7400 are a range of security features. Those include an optional IR camera and fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login as well as an optional smart card reader. TPM 2.0, a chip that protects unencrypted data, is one of just a few default security features. The Dell Latitude 7400 impressively lunged itself toward the top of our laptops with best battery life page.

See our full Dell Latitude 7400 review.

The HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, Late 2019) is among the laptops with best battery life, but thanks to its stunning design and vivid display, it's one of the best laptops you can buy overall. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3. HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, Late 2019)

13:20

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Stunning, ultraportable design

Epic battery life

Bright, vivid display with thinner bezels

Lots of bloatware

Shrill speakers at max volume

The latest HP Spectre x360 is practically perfect, even with its battery life, which nailed a wild 13 hours and 20 minutes on our test. It's super light, at 2.7 pounds, and thin, at 0.7 inches thick, that we can't help but love the footprint on top of the elegant aluminum design.

Packed within that thin design is a strong Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. With a score of 18,408 on the Geekbench 4.1 overall performance benchmark, the Specter x360 trounced its predecessor (14,935, Core i7-8565U), the Lenovo Yoga C930 (14,739, Core i7-8550U) and the category average (14,488). It also has a great keyboard, thanks to its large keys and hefty click. Making it on the laptops with best battery life page is merely a secondary award to everything else that's great about this laptop.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, Late 2019) review.

For laptops with best battery life, you can get the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1, which also offers a sleek, modern design and strong performance.

4. Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1

13:08

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8665U CPU | Weight: 3 pounds

Sleek, modern design

Strong performance

13+ hours of battery life

Display could be brighter

Poor speakers

Let me introduce you to one of the best Dell Latitudes around: The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 -- a beast of a business laptop that can last 13 hours and 8 minutes on a single charge. That battery is packed into a super sleek design, measuring just 0.6 inches thick, alongside a strong Core i7 processor.

The notebook notched a 17,087 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, beating the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (14,331, Intel Core i7-8650U), the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (14,517, Core i7-8650U) and the category average (13,089). Debuting on the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is a neat security feature called Dell ExpressSign-in. Baked right into the Windows 10 Power & Sleep settings, ExpressSign-in will awaken or put to sleep the Latitude 7400 2-in-1, depending on your proximity to the system.

See our full Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review.

The Dell XPS 13 9380 slides in for laptops with best battery life, showing off its elegant white chassis, gorgeous 4K display and intense performance.

5. Dell XPS 13 9380

12:22

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | Weight: 2.69 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Strong performance

Gorgeous 4K display

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

The Dell XPS 13 still has the slimmest bezels imaginable thanks to its InfinityEdge design, and as a bonus, Dell managed to fit the webcam in the top bezel, which has been a long-awaited feature. Oh, and its one of the laptops with best battery life. And to accompany those thin bezels is a gorgeous 13.3-inch, 1080p display that covered 126 percent of the sRGB spectrum and emitted 357 nits of brightness.

This baby is also super light and thin, coming in at 2.7 pounds and 0.3~0.46 inches thick, and boasts a powerful new Whiskey Lake processor. The laptop held its own during our synthetic testing, scoring 14,936 on Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance. That was enough to top the 12,407 premium laptop average as well as the 12,676 posted by the Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i5-8250U).

See our full Dell XPS 13 (2019) review.

One of the laptops with best battery life is the Lenovo Yoga C630. Its aluminum chassis, flexible design and LTE connectivity makes it an attractive buy.

6. Lenovo Yoga C630

12:14

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | CPU: Up to Qualcomm 850 CPU | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Superslim, flexible design

Aluminum chassis

Very long battery life

Poor price-to-performance ratio

Stiff keyboard

The Lenovo Yoga C630 sports a gorgeous aluminum chassis paired with a flexible, 0.5-inch thin design. Its battery life lasted 12 hours and 14 minutes on our tests, and when you combine that with its 4G LTE connectivity, it’s great option for people who frequently travel. The Snapdragon X20 LTE modem enables the Yoga C630 to connect to the internet without a Wi-Fi connection. Switching from Wi-Fi to LTE is a breeze: Just select the Cellular button in the Windows Action Center.

As an added bonus, the Yoga C630 also features a decently colorful 13.3-inch panel. In the trailer for the upcoming Hellboy film, the half-demon's body was a rich, blood-red color, and a brief scene of a burning city singed my eyes with a vivid orange glow. The 1080p panel was so crisp that I could see every scar on Hellboy's face and all of the marks on his powerful Right Hand of Doom.

See our full Lenovo Yoga C630 review.

The older HP Spectre x360 ranks for laptops with best battery life. Apart from its battery life, it has a luxurious, thin and lightweight design topped with an excellent keyboard and powerful speakers.

7. HP Spectre x360

12:07

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Luxurious design

Outstanding battery life

Thin and lightweight

Display could be brighter

Bezels are a bit thick

HP's Spectre x360 is back and sexier than ever, sporting a gorgeous Dark Ash Silver paint over its aluminum hood. To top off its design, its 13.3-inch, 1080p display blasted us with 150% of the sRGB color gamut, and the keyboard comforted us with a tactile 1.4 millimeters of travel. Not to mention that its battery lasted an epic 12 hours and 7 minutes on our tests.

Equipped with an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU and 8GB of RAM, the Spectre x360 accommodated my demanding web-browsing habits without breaking a sweat. We simultaneously loaded 20 Google Chrome tabs before streaming an Overwatch League match in which the San Francisco Shock stomped all over the Washington Justice. The Spectre x360 scored a 14,935 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance benchmark, which tops the category average (13,293)

See our full HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2019) review.

The Dell XPS 15 ranks for laptops with best battery life. On top of that, the XPS 15 boasts strong performance, a bright, vibrant screen and a sturdy, aluminum chassis.

8. Dell XPS 15

11:53

Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8750H CPU | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Strong overall and graphics performance

Excellent battery life

Bright, vibrant screen

Runs cool

Awkwardly placed webcam

Between its sleek aluminum chassis, ridiculously gorgeous 15.6-inch display and powerful performance, it’s practically a miracle that the Dell XPS 15 has long battery life. This baby lasted a solid 11 hours and 53 minutes, and while that’s not the best of the best, its other qualities easily make it one of the best overall laptops on this list.

The XPS 15 did well on Geekbench 4, where it notched 19,775, besting the 11,492 premium laptop average. The XPS 15 nailed it on the Handbrake Video Editing test, taking only 10 minutes and 12 seconds to transcode a 4K video to 1080p, smoking the 21:35 average. And with its GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q GPU, you can run games like Hitman (Ultra, 1080p) at 60 frames per second.

See our full Dell XPS 15 (2018) review.

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is not only one of the laptops with best battery life, but it also offers fast performance, dynamic speakers and a beautiful display packed into a slim design. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9. Lenovo Yoga C940

11:46

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU | Weight: 3 pounds

Slim, premium design

Beautiful 4K display

Fast performance

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

Stylus is difficult to remove

The Lenovo Yoga C940's slim, premium chassis packs a battery that can last 11 hours and 46 minutes without issue. On top of that, you get a powerful Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, a gorgeous 14-inch, 1080p panel and a pair of crisp speakers.

The 4K model scored an 18,709 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall-performance test, while the 1080p version was just behind, at 18,672. Those numbers top the scores from the Spectre x360 13 (18,408; Core i7-1065G7) and last year's Yoga C930 (14,739; Core i7-8550U) as well as the premium laptop average (16,314). As the Yoga moniker suggests, it is a 2-in-1 laptop and it also comes with an included stylus. The keyboard even offers a decent amount of travel considering how thin the laptop is as well as a generous amount of spacing.

See our full Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch) review.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the longest lasting gaming laptop ever. (Image credit: Future)

10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

11:32

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS CPU | Weight: 3.5 pounds

Killer AMD and Nvidia performance

Longest-lasting gaming laptop ever

Lightning fast SSD

Bright 120Hz display

No webcam

I didn't think I'd see the day when a gaming laptop delivered longer battery life than a traditional notebook. But today is that day, thanks to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. There's almost nothing that this baby can't do. You get the new powerful AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS processor comboed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU.

It ripped and tore through Doom Eternal at 90 frames per second (fps) at 1080p on Ultra settings as I hopscotched with my shotgun up in demons' faces. On the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, Zephyrus G14's AMD CPU proved to be more than capable, scoring 30,181, which obliterates the 20,995 mainstream gaming laptop average. Top that off with a lightning-fast SSD, a bright, 14-inch, 120Hz display, a comfortable keyboard and strong speakers packed into a gorgeous milky-white magnesium alloy chassis, and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is a near-perfect gaming laptop.

See our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review.

One of the laptops with best battery life is the Google Pixelbook Go. It's a Chromebook, but it still offers a bright, colorful display and solid performance. (Image credit: Future)

11. Google Pixelbook Go

11:29

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to 8th Gen Core i7 Y-Series CPU | Weight: 2.3 pounds

Superslim design

Bright, colorful display

Great battery life

Lackluster speakers

Scant ports

At just 2.3 pounds and 0.5 inches thin, the Google Pixelbook Go packs a battery that pushes it for a whole 11 hours and 29 minutes. It's rare to get a Chromebook that lasts this long on a charge. Thanks to its strong processor, the Pixelbook Go scored 6,516 on the Geekbench 4.1 overall-performance test, surpassing the 6,209 Chromebook average.

It also has a bright and colorful 1920 x 1080 display, nailing 108% of the sRGB color gamut and 368 nits of brightness. In the trailer for the film 1917, George MacKay jumped off of a balcony, and the sky behind him glowed a dark blue while warm orange fires burned in the distance; it looked bold despite some glare. In the same scene, it was dark on the bottom half of the shot, but I was still able to spot the individual bricks in the wall behind MacKay. The is the best long lasting Chromebook you can buy.

See our full Google Pixelbook Go review.

The HP Envy 13 (2019) scored a place among laptops with best battery life. It also sports an attractive, portable chassis, fast performance and a pair of crisp speakers. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

12. HP Envy 13 (2019)

11:11

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620/Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Attractive, portable chassis

Fast performance

Bright display

11+ hours of battery life (FHD model)

Poor battery life (on 4K model)

The HP Envy 13 banged out a solid 11 hours and 11 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test with its bright, 1080p display. (The 1080p panel reproduces 109% of the sRGB color gamut, making it more vivid than the 4K display, which reached only 99.4%.) It also has an elegant 0.6-inch chassis that can lift the deck when the lid is open, to make for a more comfortable typing experience.

The generous size and spacing of the island-style keyboard on the Envy 13 made typing a joy. The Core i5 and Core i7 versions of the Envy 13 did an excellent job on our synthetic benchmark tests, scoring a 15,147 and 15,738 on the Geekbench 4 evaluation, respectively, surpassing the category average (15,085). Now combo that with a pair of powerful speakers. You got yourself an awesome ultraportable laptop.

See our full HP Envy 13 review.

Coming in to rank among laptops with best battery life is the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019). This machine has a radically improved Magic Keyboard, a powerful 6-speaker audio system and beastly performance. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

13. MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

11:00

CPU: Intel Core i9 | GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 16-inch, 1920p | Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Radically improved Magic Keyboard

Immersive 16-inch display with slimmer bezels

Beastly performance

Display not 4K

No full-size USB port or SD card slot

Apple has finally made a better keyboard for its MacBooks, tossing the Butterfly switches and putting in scissor switches, which makes the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Not only that, but it lasted a straight 11 hours on the battery test.

Apple also maintained the same size as its predecessor, at 0.6-inches thin, while expanding the display size to 16 inches. Top that off with the MacBook Pro's powerful Core i9 CPU and a strong AMD Radeon 5500M graphics card. The 16-inch MacBook Pro should make quick work of video editing projects. It took the laptop only 8 minutes to transcode a 6.5GB 4K video to 1080p, which is the same amount of time the Dell XPS 15 took. On the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark. the 16-inch MacBook Pro turned in a decent frame rate of 27.2 fps with the resolution set to 1920 x 1200 at the very high graphics preset.

See our full MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) is also one of the laptops with best battery life, and that's not the only feature it boasts, as it also features a stunning 16:10 display, strong performance and a slim design. (Image credit: Future)

14. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)

10:57

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 or 4K | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright 13.4-inch display

Long battery life

Few ports

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the king 2-in-1 laptop. It boasts a strong 10th Gen Intel Core processor on top of its gorgeous 16:10 display that emits over 500 nits of brightness. In the trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap, Woody Harrelson's presidential Santa outfit glowed a proper crimson red that contrasted well with his fluffy, bright white beard.

Now pair that with a battery life that lasts a strong 10 hours and 57 minutes. It’s also incredibly sleek, 0.3~0.5-inch chassis and features a variable torque hinge that allows the lid to be lifted open without the machine wobbling or moving. Packed with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the XPS 13 2-in-1 had no problem tearing through 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos while Spotify blasted in the background.

See our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

Last but not least for laptops with best battery life is the Samsung Chromebook 4, which features decent performance and a good keyboard packed into a thin design. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

15. Samsung Chromebook 4

10:36

CPU: Intel Celeron 3000N | GPU: Intel UHD 600 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.33 x 7.96 x 0.66 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Long battery life

Thinner and lighter than competitors

Decent performance

Dim display without touch

Chunky bezels

If you're looking for a ridiculously cheap laptop with the best battery life you can get, you won't find anything better than the Samsung Chromebook 4 ($229). It survived a whole 10 hours and 36 minutes against our battery test, making it the best laptop under $500 with the longest battery life.

It has an especially good keyboard, so it's great for people who just need it for typing. The Intel Celeron 3000N processor and 4GB of RAM driving the Samsung Chromebook 4 provides decent power for multitasking, especially at this price. When we split the screen between 12 Chrome tabs, including ones for Giphy, a Google doc and a 1080p YouTube video, we saw lag only when we moved back to the Giphy page. However, you should keep in mind that the screen and audio aren't up to par. But thanks to how light it is and its decent performance, it's a solid ultraportable laptop.

See our full Samsung Chromebook 4 review.

How to choose the laptops with best battery life for you

When it comes to choosing the laptops with best battery life for you, it all depends on what you’re going to use the laptop for. If you need a business laptop, then you’re in luck, the longest lasting laptop ever is the Asus ExpertBook B9450 (16:42). Need a consumer notebook or a 2-in-1 laptop? Then the HP Spectre x360 (13:20) has got you covered. Want a MacBook? Get the new 16-inch MacBook Pro (11:00).

If you’re looking for something more specific, like a gaming laptop -- then, there’s only one choice you really have, and that’s the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (11:32). Need a Windows 10 video editing laptop? Easy, get the Dell XPS 15 (11:53). If you’re done with Windows and macOS, maybe try out a Chromebook. The longest lasting Chromebook is the Google Pixelbook Go (11:29). If you’re a fan of Lenovo, the longest lasting Lenovo laptop is the Yoga C630 (12:14).

How we test the laptops with best battery life

We put each laptop through extensive benchmark testing — both synthetic and real-world — before they end up in the hands of our reviewers. We evaluate each aspect of the laptop, including its performance, battery life, display, speakers and heat management.

In our benchmark testing, we use a Klein K10 colorimeter to detect the brightness and sRGB color gamut of the laptop's display. For performance testing, we run the laptop through a gauntlet of benchmarks, including Geekbench 4.3 and 5.0 and 3DMark professional graphics tests.

To determine real-world performance, we task the laptop to convert a 4K video to 1080p resolution and to duplicate a 4.97GB multimedia file. Our real-world graphics test is the Dirt 3 benchmark with medium settings at 1080p resolution.

We also run heat tests by playing a 15-minute full-screen video and measuring temperatures in different areas of the laptop. Last but not least, our battery test consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. For MacBooks and premium Windows 10 laptops, a runtime of over 9 hours is considered a good result whereas gaming laptops and workstations that can stay powered for longer than 5 hours deserve praise.

These tests are complemented with extensive hands-on testing from our reviewers who critique everything from the laptop's materials to the feel of its touchpad.