ADATA's New mSATA SSDs Play Nice with Traditional Hard Drives

Few things can breathe new life into a laptop faster than swapping out a hard disk drive for a solid state drive, but ADATA's hedging its bets with a pair of new mSATA-compatible notebook SSDs announced today. While SSDs are fast, HDDs traditionally offer larger storage capacities, and some users may not want to exchange space for speed.

One possible solution: using an SSD as a caching drive that handles the most commonly used files as a supplement to an HDD. Everyday tasks get an SSD-powered boost in speed while rarely used files get stored in a spacious HDD repository. Wah-lah! Problem solved.

ADATA's new XPG SX300 and Premier Pro SP300 SSDs feature Intel's Smart Response Technology to automatically manage which files become cached on the SSD and which files get stashed on the hard drive.

The XPG SX300 could fit the bill as a full-fledged SSD, however; it sports a 6Gbps SATA 3.0 interface, 550 and 505 MBps sequential read/write times, and 85k random 4K IOPS performance. The drive comes with plenty of storage space of its own, too: there are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB versions available for $89.99, $149.99 and $299.99 respectively.

The Premier Pro SP300 SSDs, on the other hand, boasts specs that are more standard for a cache drive. These SSDs range in size from 24GB to 64GB and top out at $79.99, with a 3Gbps SATA 2.0 interface, 280 and 260 MBps read/write times and up to 46k random 4K IOPS.

Both series support the space-saving TRIM function, and ADATA claims that firmware optimizations in the new drives increase storage capacity by seven percent compared to other drives that use SandForce controllers.

The implementation of optimized firmware in the SX300 and the SP300 results in full utilization of the NAND Flash components, which translates to maximized storage capacity: a 7% increase over other solid state drives that use a SandForce controller. This zero percent over-provisioning is implemented with no loss to performance or supported features, and can be realized only by 100% screening and sorting of the NAND Flash. Both the SX300 and the SP300 are applicable to Intel® Smart Response Technology, and comply with ATA/ATAP1-7 standard. Supported features include S.M.A.R.T and NCQ command sets, and TRIM command. A 3-year warranty and a MTBF (mean time between failures) of 1,200,000 hours ensure long term usage free of worries.

Availability

Both the SX300 and SP300 will be available through selected distributors and resellers in the USA and Canada.

MSRP

ADATA XPG SX300 SSD

64GB: $89.99

128GB: $149.99

256GB: $299.99

ADATA Premier Pro SP300 SSD

24GB: $49.99

32GB: $59.99

64GB: $79.99