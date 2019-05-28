Act Fast: $510 Off Dell XPS 13

Update May 28: That was fast. The coupon has expired, but you can still get the XPS 13 (9380) for $979.99, which is $230 off.

The XPS 13 (9380) is Dell's top-of-the-line laptop. In addition to getting our Editor's Choice award, it's also one of the best laptops of 2019.

While the XPS 13 is usually on sale during major holidays, rarely does it get as cheap as it is today.

Currently, Dell has its XPS 13 (9380) on sale for $979.99 . That's $230 off and the best price we've seen this year for Dell's laptop. (It likely won't be on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so this is quite the rare deal).

The configuration on sale includes a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Alternatively, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9380) w/ 4K LCD on sale for $1,249.99 ($510 off). It packs a 4K LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Just keep in mind that the 4K screen will shorten your laptop's battery life. In our tests, the 4K laptop lasted just shy of 8 hours.

The XPS 13 packs a lot of horsepower in a slim, lightweight chassis. Its display can reproduce 119 percent of the sRGB gamut, which matches the MacBook Pro and beats the 117-percent premium laptop average. Its Whiskey Lake CPU let us stream Black Mirror on Netflix while simultaneously opening 25 Google Chrome tabs running either a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck, or YouTube.

Gamers, take note. As powerful as the XPS 13 is, it's not a gaming rig. It can, however, play older or less demanding games notching 88 frames per second on the Dirt 3 benchmark, which ran at 1920 x 1080p.

Dell's sale is valid through May 30.