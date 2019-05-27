Act Fast: $60 Off 2019 iPad Mini

Packed with a blazing fast A12 Bionic processor, the 2019 iPad Mini is the fastest and most versatile mini tablet you can buy.

Today only, Rakuten has the 2019 iPad Mini (64GB) on sale for $339.99 via coupon code "SAVE15". That's $60 off and the best price we've seen for Apple's new tablet. (By comparison, Amazon has it for $389, which is just $10 off. It'll possibly be on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but unlikely to be this cheap).

Buy the 2019 iPad Mini for $339.99 via "SAVE15" ($60 off)

Unlike the iPad Mini 4, the Editor's Choice 2019 iPad Mini sports a brighter and more colorful screen than its predecessor, better cameras, and can run a variety of augmented reality apps. Unfortunately, it packs the same big-bezel design as the iPad Mini 4, but what counts is performance — and the 2019 will not let you down.

In our Geekbench 4 test, which measures overall performance, the 2019 iPad Mini notched a multiscore of 11,515. That matches the performance of the iPhone XS. By comparison, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 scored a 4,097, which doesn't even come close to the iPad's test results.

The tablet includes Apple Pencil support and a 10-hour battery life. If you prefer Apple's Pro tablets, Amazon has the current-gen iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet on sale for $674 ($125 off) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch Tablet on sale for $849 ($150 off). Both are at their lowest prices ever.

Rakuten's deal is the best we've seen to date for the iPad Mini. Just keep in mind that the coupon expires at midnight.