Meet the Laptop with a 300Hz Refresh Rate

BERLIN, GERMANY -- From unique designs and cutting edge tech, Acer is a company willing to take risks. The company has refreshed the Triton 500, with one of the world’s first gaming laptops to feature a 300-Hertz refresh rate. U.S gamers can pick one up in December starting at $2,799 base price.

The bezels are super thin at 0.3-inches, giving gamers even more screen real estate. I’m not quite sure how to test out Acer’s latest innovation, but I’m looking forward to finding a few new testing methods.

The Triton 500 will have up to an Intel 9th Gen processor. The company hasn’t divulged the remaining specs, but it’s its anything like the laptop we reviewed earlier this year, I’m expecting lots of storage and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.

Acer Predator Triton 300

Acer's been killing it of late with a slew of gaming laptops with innovative designs coupled with serious power. However, laptops like the cost a pretty penny. That's why Acer has announced the Predator Triton 300. Acer hasn’t disclosed the North American pricing and release date yet, but the system will launch in Europe in October for EUR 1,299 ($1,425).

Design

The 15-inch laptop follows the black and turquoise faux-Decepticon aesthetic. It's an aggressive, yet appealing look. At 5.1 pounds, the aluminum beauty is on a par with the 4.8-pound Alienware m15 and the 4.7-pound Razer Blade 15. Although it’s slightly thicker, it won’t be hard or a backbreaking effort to carry the Triton 300 along on commutes.

MORE: Acer Laptops - Brand Review and Rating

Display

To ensure you get a silky-smooth framerates, the notebook’s 15.6-inch display has a 144-Hertz refresh rate. And the 1920 x 1080 panel looks to be fairly bright and rich with color, but I’m waiting to see how well the panel will hold up under testing.

Specs

In order to keep the Triton 300 affordable, Acer loaded it with mid-level components such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. The system also has a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM. The laptop can support a lot of storage with a capacity of either a pair of 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 or a 2TB hard drive.

Bottom Line

Acer continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the gaming space. As one of the first companies to bring a 300Hz refresh rate to laptops, it’s not afraid to push the envelope. However, the Triton 300 is a great alternative for gamers looking for a powerful system at a reasonable price. It’s a great play on Acer’s part to have something for everyone.

Want more IFA coverage? Then make sure to check out our IFA 2019 page with all the latest announcements from the show floor.