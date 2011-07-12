A Third of Confused iPhone Owners Think They Have 4G

Nearly 35-percent of iPhone owners mistakenly believe they have 4G data speeds right now, according to Retrevo's new study of cell phone user confusion and skepticism about 4G. In contrast, 24-percent of BlackBerry owners and 28-percent of Android users also believe that they have 4G. Also 61-percent of current iPhone owners will buy or at least consider buying the next iteration of the device, even if it doesn't have 4G.

Almost a third of survey participants (30-percent) felt that a 4G data plan costs too much, 22-percent said that the performance wasn't worth the cost, and 19-percent said that they don't know enough about the service to invest in a new 4G phone. That's unfortunate, because there are many great 4G handsets on the market right now, including Samsung's Nexus S 4G, Galaxy S 4G, Epic 4G, HTC's Sensation 4G, and T-Mobile's myTouch 4G.

The reasons for this confusion are understandable, however. Different carriers all have different definitions of 4G and their service quality varies wildly; so much so that the federal government has considered stepping in with legislation to force service providers to outline exactly what they offer.

Retrevo predicts that the speed of 4G adoption will be moderate-- 71% of cellphone users don't plan to upgrade this year-- because so many people are concerned about the pricing and performance that service providers will have their work cut out for them to convince customers to upgrade to 4G.

The survey polled more than 1,000 smartphone owners over the internet in June 2011 as part of the Retrovo Gadgetology Report.