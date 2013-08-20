Nokia Bandit 6-inch Smartphone Reportedly in Development

Rumors that Nokia is working on a big-screen, high-powered smartphone are continuing to heat up the tech world. Just last week, the handset maker was alleged to be working on a 6-inch, quad-core-powered phablet. And this week, it looks like that device has a name: Bandit.

According to The Verge, which cites sources familiar with Nokia's plans, the Bandit will feature a 6-inch, 1080p display and pack a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. That jives with reports concerning Microsoft's upcoming Windows Phone 8 update, which is expected to provide support for 1080p displays.

In addition to its big time display and high-powered processor, the Bandit will also reportedly feature a rear-facing camera with a 20-megapixel or higher image sensor. To accommodate such a large camera, the rear of the Bandit will allegedly sport a bulbous hump similar to what's been seen on Nokia's other camera-centric handsets. Remember when the Motorola Droid X and its 5-inch screen seemed big?

There's no word on when the pocket-busting Bandit could make its big debut, but there are some potential events in the near future including a Nokia event in Moscow on Aug. 28, according to KnowYourMobile. Then again, there's always the IFA 2013 conference in Berlin early next month where we might get a peek.

via The Verge, KnowYourMobile