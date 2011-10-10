16GB iPhone 4S Pre-Orders Sold Out at Sprint

The iPhone 4S hit a million pre-order sales in a day, and now, Sprint, one of three carriers to offer the new iPhone, has shuttered part of its early-buy program due to very high demand.

That's right, Sprint told us it has sold out of the $199 16GB iPhone 4S, in both black and white. The carrier says plenty of 32GB and 64GB units are available, but those units cost $299 and $399 respectively. There's no official count on how many units Sprint moved in the days since the iPhone became eligible for pre-order last week, but we suspect the carrier's unlimited data plan may be a significant reason the spigot has been turned off.

Update: Sprint says that the 32GB and 64GB iPhone 4S are available only in limited quantities.

Sprint charges $80 a month for unlimited 3G data and texts and 450 phone minutes. Both AT&T and Verizon build limits that range between 2GB and 10GB into data plans. Check out a comparison of AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon iPhone 4S data plans.

Sprint maintains that it will continue to offer iPhone 4S units on the phone's official launch day, this Friday October 14.

"Sprint is committed to delivering devices to our pre-order customers on or very near the time of launch and also making these devices available for purchase on launch day – Friday, October 14. Apple and other carriers may continue to take pre-orders that will be delivered to the customer at a later time."

So Sprint says it will have enough devices for the big iPhone 4S launch day. However, in anticipation of demand, it's opting to avoid the risk of delayed pre-sale deliveries.

Were you thinking about buying a iPhone 4S from Sprint? Let us know in our poll below.

