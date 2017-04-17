Durable Lenovo Chromebook Now Only $140

The ThinkPad Yoga 11e is a durable, student-friendly laptop that runs Google's Chrome OS. Like most Chromebooks, the ThinkPad 11e is modestly priced, but for a limited time Amazon is slashing its price further to a historic low of $139.89. By comparison, Best Buy sells it for $299, whereas B&H Photo has it for $185.

The ThinkPad 11e is similar to Lenovo's other ThinkPads: It has a raven black chassis with the company's logo displayed on the lid's corner. The hybrid can bend back up to 360 degrees, allowing it to work in a traditional laptop, stand, tent, or tablet mode. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your view point), it has a touchpad, but not a TrackPoint pointing stick.

In terms of power, the ThinkPad 11e packs a 1.6-GHz Intel Celeron N3150 quad-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage that's expandable via the laptop's SD card slot. Its 11.6-inch screen is a modest 1366 x 768 resolution.

We especially like that the ThinkPad 11e is built to stand up to everyday wear and tear. It's been MIL-Spec tested to withstand high pressure, humidity, and dust. It also has some rugged features like a rubber bumper to protect it from falls and strengthened hinges.

Combined, these features make the ThinkPad 11e an excellent and affordable Chromebook for students on a tight budget.