Yezz Unveils New Octa-Core and LTE Smartphones for MWC

Mobile World Congress is still a few days away, but the smartphone reveals have already started. In time for the big show, unlocked phone manufacturer Yezz has added two Android handsets to its lineup: the octa-core powered Andy A5QP and the budget-priced Andy A5VP.

The Andy A5QP packs a 1.7-GHz octa-core processor with a quad-mali GPU. Available in black, white, and red, the slim handset is 6.9 millimeters thin and has an aluminum alloy shell to prevent shattered screens.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

The LTE-enabled Andy A5VP is the company's latest budget smartphone, with a 5-inch display, quad-core processor, and 13.1-MP rear camera with a 5-MP lens in the front. The cherry-red handset runs Android 4.3 JellyBean, with an optional KitKat upgrade.

Just last month at CES 2014, Yezz launched the Andy 4M and A6M, which feature interchangeable covers and are available now in North America. For more on the upcoming A5QP and A5VP smartphones, keep a look out for our hands-on impressions from the MWC 2014 show floor.