W-Fi and 'The Cloud' Among Most Stressful Technologies

Technology makes our lives easier — until something goes wrong. According to a new survey released today (July 23) by Virgin Digital Help, only about a third of people say that technology stressed them out. But that figure more than doubled when participants viewed a list of specific devices and services.

The top three stress producers are related — problems with Wi-Fi caused the most stress (12.4 percent), followed by "the cloud" at (11.4 percent) and then trouble with networking and syncing devices (10 percent). When any of these three or a combination goes awry, you can't get to the information you need. Say you've synced your iPad with your home computer and have left town for a few days. No Internet service? Can't get on Gmail? Not syncing? You're stuck

Virgin Digital Help, a personal tech support service, conducted a small survey of 210 adults in the U.S. and U.K. over Facebook, Twitter, email and phone. Nearly 80 percent of the participants were 18-34 years old — people who grew up with much of today's technology. But sometimes tech problems are out of our control, no matter how proficient we may be.

According to the study, consumers take particular issue with the fact that technology keeps changing (18.6 percent) as well as compatibility issues (15.2 percent). Women were more likely to be stressed out by tech than men, 31 percent compared to 20 percent, and around 27 percent of folks over 55 said technology was "just too complicated."

Many items lower on the list may cause less stress because they've been around longer and are more familiar, such as desktops, laptops, printers, mobile phones and the Internet. Also low on the list are tablets and social networking. And at the bottom of the list is email — a virtually stress-free technology, according to the study.

Article provided by TechNewsDaily, a sister site to Laptopmag.com.