Victorinox SSD Hands On: Put This 220 MB/S Terabyte Drive in Your Pocket

LAS VEGAS -- Want to put an SSD in your pocket? Victorinox wants to help you. The company's recently announced fleet of Swiss Army-flavored solid state drives are eager to climb into your pockets, with or without complementary implements like a small blade, scissors, a nail file or a screw driver. We paid Victorinox a visit to learn about these creative solid state drive form factors.

First things first, be ready to pay for that fast-searching, durable storage on a swiveling clasp though. A 128GB version of the SSD starts at $570. The terabyte model will cost more than $2000.

The remain capacities include 256Gb for $920 and 512GB for $1700. Each drive offers 256-bit encryption and a 96 x 48 pixel monochrome e-ink display that serves as a label, content list and available storage indicator.

Design-wise, a lot of thought went into how the SSDs will be used. In the packaging for each drive are two cases, a red one with the Swiss Army tools and travel-friendly black case that holds just the drive. Speaking of the drive, it can be clipped from the surrounding Swiss Army case. Once it's removed, the male end of the USB/Sata port is covered with a removable plastic cab. Smooth move there. Users can carry the device without the outside case but still protect the vulnerable port end while it rides shotgun in a pocket or buried deep in a notebook bag.

As far as internal specs, Victorinox told us the drives offer read speeds as high as 220 megabytes per second and write speeds up to 120MB/s. The device supports USB 2.0 and 3.0 as well as SATA I and SATA II, so the speed of the connection depends on which port is being used and the speed of the connected system.

The Victorinox SSD will be available in the summer of this year, according to the company. The company head told us that there are still a few kinks to work out. For instance, when you plug the drive into a notebook, a small LED light on the drive lights up. The company feels the light is jarringly bright (and it was; pictured below is a version with a less intense LED), so it's working on that. In addition, officials also shared that the plastic that permanently surrounds the drive isn't ideal since it turns a yellowish color after time, and some of the clasps at the end of each chip don't match up with their counterparts on the Swiss Army case. Come back this summer for the final release.