Today Only: Take $8.63 Off Amazon Purchases of $50 or More

Amazon is giving its customers a rare gift for helping it rank #1 in the 2017 Harris Poll's Reputation Rankings for the past two years.

Today only, the Seattle-based giant is taking $8.63 off orders of $50 or more via coupon code "BIGTHANKS". There are some limitations — for instance, the coupon can't be used to buy video games, digital items, or Amazon gift cards — otherwise, it's valid on anything sold and shipped from Amazon.

We've gathered a few of our favorite Amazon products below, now cheaper thanks to the above-mentioned coupon.

The coupon expires February 22 at 11:59pm (PT).