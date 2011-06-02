Trending

TI Announces New 1.8-GHz OMAP4470 Chip

By News 

The mobile speed race is heating up. With Nvidia demonstrating its upcoming quad core Kal-El CPU and ARM talking about owning half the PC market within 4 years, Texas Instruments has unveiled its next generation mobile chip, the OMAP4470 processor.

The dual-core OMAP4470 will reach clock speeds up to a blazing 1.8-GHz on its ARM Coretex A9 Cores. It will also feature a POWERVR SGX544 graphics core and a hardware composition engine that will speed up multitasking graphics (ex: showing a video in one window while surfing the web in another). The chip will also contain dual ARM Cortex M3 cores to do additional multimedia processing and dual channel 466-MHz memory.

What kind of performance and featurs you expect from OMAP4470-powered devices when they hit the market next year? 

  • Faster Browsing: TI claims an 80-percent improvement in web page rendering
  • More Screen Real Estate: The processor can drive up to 3 HD screens and support resolutions up to 2048 x 1536). This will allow for more realistic paper-like 300 pixel-per-inch tablets.
  • More speed overall: Plenty of power for mobile gaming and media creation, enough to enable to high-end photography or video editing.

TI expects to start sampling the OMAP4470 in the second half of 2011, but end users won't see it in products until sometime in 2012.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.