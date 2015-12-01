Lenovo Announces ThinkPad P40 Yoga, P50s Mobile Workstation

While most of us are thinking about what we’re going to with time off during the holidays, Lenovo is focused on starting the next work year right. Today the leading PC vendor announced three new workstations that are due out in 2016, including the ThinkPad P40 Yoga 2-in-1, the ThinkPad P50s mobile workstation and the powerful ThinkStation P310 desktop.

ThinkPad P40 Yoga

The star of the show is the ThinkPad P40 Yoga convertible notebook which starts at $1,399 and features a 14-inch screen (at 2560 x 1440 or 1920 x 1080), sixth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia Quadro M500M graphics and an included ThinkPad Pen Pro stylus with Wacom Active ES input tech.

Lenovo teamed up with Wacom to create a custom driver for the P40 in order to deliver the authentic ‘pen and paper’ experience that graphics pros want. To that end, the ThinkPad Pen Pro also includes extra pen tips with multiple levels of grip, while the display supports up to 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. There’s even a slot built into the P40 for storing the pen when not in use.

The P40 also features MIL-spec durability, Lenovo’s Lift’n Lock keyboard which raises the level of the keyboard to help protect the keys in tablet mode, and Lenovo’s single-cord OneLink+ docking connection.

ThinkPad P50s Mobile Workstation

Following its flexible sibling is the $1,299 ThinkPad P50s which swaps out the 360-degree hinge for a larger, non-touch 15.6-inch screen with up to a 3K (2880 x 1620) resolution. The P50s retains the same Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia Quadro 500M graphics, but ups the memory to an optional 32GB. Additionally, the P50s features Lenovo’s Power Bridge technology which offers provides both a hot-swappable external battery along and a smaller, internal battery. Lenovo claims battery life could last up to 17 hours with the highest-capacity battery.

ThinkStation P310 Desktop

Finally, the $729 ThinkStation P310 desktop offers two takes on an affordable entry-level machine for those who don’t need to move around too much. The slimmer small form factor variant can be loaded with up to two Nvidia K1200 GPUs while the roomier full tower machine supports anything up to dual Nvidia M4000 graphics cards. Both models support a range of storage options (including 512GB M.2 SSDs), up to 64GB of RAM (twice the capacity of the older P300) and CPUs from Intel Core i3 to an Intel Xeon E3-1200 v5 chip.

