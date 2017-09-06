Take $600 Off the HP Envy 15t 4K Laptop

If you're looking for a laptop that won't be obsolete the minute you unpack it, the HP Envy 15t is a good contender.

This premium laptop features a 4K touch display, which is the highest resolution LCD you can currently buy in a laptop. Although it traditionally costs $1,700, the 4K Envy 15t is currently on sale for $1,099.99.

While we've seen cheaper 4K laptops in the past — some as low as $595 — the HP Envy 15t kicks things up a notch because in addition to the 4K touch screen, the laptop also features a 2.7-GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 12GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The system also houses Bang & Olufsen speakers for above average audio performance.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers three USB ports, one USB Type-C port, HDMI, and a multi-format card reader.

Also worth noting is that you can get the HP Envy 4520 AIO Printer for $29.99 when you buy this — or any — HP laptop. That's $43 under Amazon's current price for the AIO.