Killer Deal: Take $469 Off Dell's XPS 13 4K Laptop

Believe it or not, but Black Friday 2019 is roughly two months away. As a result, we're noticing a spike in laptop deals available right now. Take for instance, this excellent deal from Dell.

Currently, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 4K (9380) direct from Dell for just $1,199. Normally, you'd expect to spend a cool $1,669 for this laptop, so this deal knocks $469 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and it also beats Amazon's price laptop by $180. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this summer.



Buy the Dell XPS 13 9380 (2019) Laptop for $1,199 ($469 off) from Dell

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 9380 review, we loved its slim and lightweight aesthetics, solid performance, and beautiful 4K display. Although its battery life came up short, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

This affordable MacBook alternative measures 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches and weighs just 2.7 pounds. In fact, it's thinner and lighter than the 0.6-inch thick, 3.02 pound Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touchbar.

Performance-wise, the Dell XPS 13's Whiskey Lake CPU is powerful and impressive. Casual gamers will be happy to know that its integrated 620 GPU offers enough horsepower to run older games that are less demanding.

In terms of connectivity, it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort, USB C 3.1, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Its battery lasted just 7 hours and 50 minutes, which isn't particularly impressive. However, if you need more battery life, we recommend you get the 1080p model which lasted 12 hours and 22 minutes under the same conditions.

Overall, the Dell XPS 13 is a solid choice if you're a college student or business professional looking for an affordable and stylish day-to-day laptop. Dell's deal ends September 19.