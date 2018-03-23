Take $250 Off HP's Omen 17t Gaming Laptops

The Editors' Choice Omen 17t is a rare gaming laptop that delivers both performance and style. Although the base model originally starts at $1,199, HP is temporarily dropping the price of every Omen 17t configuration by $250 with the entry-level model now starting at $869.99.

The Omen 17t is bound to turn a few heads. Clad entirely in black, it features a carbon fiber lid with fire engine-red accents and a glowing red Voodoo logo. The interior panel is made of black brushed aluminum, which remains cool to the touch.

Buy on HP

Powering the base model is a 2.8-GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor with 8GB of RAM, a 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card. Upgrading to a 256GB SSD, which we always recommend when purchasing a base model, adds an extra $100. Likewise, upgrading from a 1080p resolution screen to 4K will set you back an extra $270.

Like all desktop replacements, the Omen 17t packs all the ports you could need including USB 3.0, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and mini DisplayPort.

We especially like that no matter what configuration you pick, each model has a bottom-mounted access panel that users can remove to easily upgrade the laptop's RAM, hard drive, or SSD.

The Omen 17t is just one of many HP laptops that's been discounted during HP's March Madness Sale. You can check out other discounted laptops here.