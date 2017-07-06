Editors' Choice 4K Yoga 720 Convertible Now $250 Off

The Lenovo Yoga 720 2-in-1 is one of the first convertibles we've seen with the horsepower to take on bigger, mainstream systems.

In addition to its 4K LCD, this 2-in-1 also houses an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card. Although this configuration of the laptop normally costs $1,499, Best Buy currently has it for $1,249.99. That's $250 off and the best price we've seen for this machine, which is a Laptop Editors' Choice machine.

Thanks to its dedicated graphics card, the Yoga 720 is strong enough for designers and gamers, a rarity among 2-in-1s. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can also use it in tablet mode to stream movies and HD content. The fact that you can do both without any compromises makes it our favorite 15.6-inch, 2-in-1 and the best convertible you can buy.

Powering the Yoga 720 is a 2.8-GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor. That's coupled with 16GB of RAM and a generous 512GB SSD. The Yoga 720 also has powerful speakers that provide loud, balanced sound.

Buy on Best Buy

It offers one USB Type-C port, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt, and two USB 3.0 ports. In terms of battery, our test model lasted 8 hours and 59 minutes. We expect the 4K screen on this model will deplete the battery a little faster, but you should still get a solid day's worth of work.

If you want the most versatile 2-in-1 we've tested to date, the Yoga 720 2-in-1 is currently the king of convertibles.