Take 10 Percent Off Dell's XPS Laptops with 8th-Gen Intel

As Intel's 8th-generation processor blazes its way through Dell's laptop lineup, the PC manufacturer has found itself offering more and more opportunities to save money on its previous-gen notebooks.

During its latest sale, Dell takes 10 percent off its XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops. While most of those machines are based on Intel's 7th-gen processor, at least two models in the XPS 13 family feature Intel's new 8th-gen chips.

In terms of pricing, after coupon, the base XPS 13 laptop starts at $719.99 ($80 off). This model features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We wouldn't recommend this configuration for power users, but if you want an XPS at the cheapest possible price, this is your best bet.

If you desire a larger screen, the base XPS 15 laptop starts at $899.99 ($100 off) after coupon. This machine is configured with a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 3-GHz Core i3-7100H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive with 32GB SSD.

However, for the biggest value, we recommend the XPS 13 with 8th-gen processor, which after coupon starts at $1,124.99 ($175 off). The main highlight of this system is its quad-core 1.8GHz 8th-gen Intel processor. Paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, it lets the system breeze through any tasks you throw its way.

The laptop also won our Editors' Choice award, for once again offering a near-perfect mix of performance, style, and endurance.