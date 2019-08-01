Trending

Act Fast: Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover Just $729

Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 is our favorite detachable but its already-hefty price quickly inflates when you add the excellent Type Cover keyboard accessory.

However, for a limited time, a deal on the Surface Pro 6 throws the Type Cover in for free. But wait, it gets even better --- not only do you get a free keyboard, but you even save $180 off the retail price for a total savings of $300. Needless to say, this is one heck of a deal. 

The sale brings the price of the base Surface Pro 6 (in Platinum), which has a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, down to just $729. As promised, a black Surface Pro Type Cover comes bundled with the detachable tablet.  

You can buy the Surface Pro 6 with the detachable keyboard for $799 ($260 off) at most sites, including Best Buy and Microsoft's online store. However, the additional $70 discount is only available through Buy Dig via Google Express (no subscription required) when you use the coupon code "XJSLDL"

Simply add the Surface Pro 6 w/ Surface Pro Type Cover to your cart and press "Apply" next to "$71 promo code" at checkout. This should bring your total to $729. While there is no escaping taxes, you do get free shipping. 

This deal expires on Aug. 5 so you only have a few more days left to save big. 

