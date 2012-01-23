Sony's VAIO Lineup Gets New CPUs, Built-in 4G LTE

Sony announced today that it has refreshed its VAIO lineup of notebooks with new CPUs, software updates, and a few new color schemes. The notebooks set to see improvements include the VAIO Z, S, E, and C series. The top-of-the-line VAIO Z series gets arguably the best update of all, an optional built-in 4G LTE wireless card. Sony has also added a new Carbon Silver color scheme to the Z's already existing Carbon Gold, Carbon Black, and Carbon Black Premium color options.

In terms of processing power, the Z series now comes equipped with either Intel's 2nd generation Core i5 or Core i7 series processors, as well as RAID 0 solid state drives. Sony is also continuing to offer the $1,949 Z series with its Power Media Dock. The dock, which comes equipped with an AMD Radeon graphics chip, Blu-ray drive, HDMI out, and USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, also gets a power boost, taking a step up from its previous AMD Radeon 6550M graphics chip to a newer Radeon 6650M chip.

Sony's VAIO S series, like the Z series, gets a CPU refresh, as well. The line is now available with Intel's 2nd generation Core i7 processors, as well as 2nd generation Core i3 and i5 chips. The 13-inch and 15-inch S series notebooks can also be equipped with hybrid graphics via AMD's Radeon HD 6470M or 6630M graphics chips, Blu-ray drives, backlit keyboards, and Sony's suite of VAIO specific software options.

The 15-inch version's 15.5-inch display sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution and IPS technology. Each of the S series notebooks can be equipped with 256GB/512GB/1TB solid state drives, which can be arranged in a quad raid 0 setup.

Not to be outdone, the VAIO E series also gets some new CPUs, specifically Intel's second-generation Core processors. The 14-inch and 15-inch are now available in four colors including Glacier White, Charcol Black, Midnight Blue, and Pink Blush.

Sony has also unveiled new designs for its VAIO C series, including Kaleidoscope Pink and Geometric Black.

All VAIO series notebooks are getting get software updates, including Media Gallery 2.0 and 180 days of free access to Sony's Music Unlimited basic service. Both the updated Z and E series notebooks are available now. The S series will follow in early February.