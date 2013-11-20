Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 Will Bring ‘Ultra HD’ to Mobile Devices in 2014

Just as we’re starting to see more smartphones enter the market running on Snapdragon 800 processors, Qualcomm has announced its next-generation chip: the Snapdragon 805. Qualcomm is touting the chip’s ability to deliver images and video at 4K resolution, without breaking a sweat, as its standout feature.

The Snapdragon 805 will use an Adreno 420 GPU, said to boast 40 percent more graphics than its predecessor. Additionally, Qualcomm says the 805’s Krait 450 quad-core CPU is the first mobile processor to run at blazing speeds of up to 2.5-GHz per core. These cores can also communicate with memory 25.6GB per second to make apps run faster and Web browsing to go more smoothly.

The Snapdragon 800 successor will also come with Qualcomm’s Gobi MDM9x25 modem that the chipmaker unveiled earlier this year. The modem allows for LTE carrier aggregation and supports LTE 4 speeds of 150 Mbps. Qualcomm also claims that the Snapdragon 805 will come with its most advanced Wi-Fi for mobile yet, the 2-stream dual-band Qualcomm VIVE 802.11ac, which enables the chip to support wireless 4K video streaming and other media intensive applications.

Qualcomm’s next-gen mobile processor is expected to bring significant camera enhancements as well. The Snapdragon 805’s camera processor will support gigapixel throughput and gyro-based image stabilization, allowing devices to record smoother video and process images faster.

Qualcomm expects the first devices running on its Snapdragon 805 to be available commercially in the first quarter of 2014. The company says that using devices running on a Snapdragon 805 is like “having an UltraHD home theater in your pocket.” Qualcomm’s previous generation Snapdragon 800 processor brought significant improvements to 4k video playback and multitasking, and we’re looking forward to seeing how that experience evolves with its successor.